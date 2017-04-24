East Africa: Drug Resistant Typhoid S...

East Africa: Drug Resistant Typhoid Strain Spreading - Microbiology Head

Poor lab capability, surveillance and lack of sanitation are enabling the spread of a typhoid strain that is resistant to drugs, a researcher has warned. Prof Sam Kariuki, the head of microbiology at Kenya Medical Research Institute, said H58 whose origin can be traced to Nepalese capital Kathmandu was now in East Africa.

