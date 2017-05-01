Dragonfly Therapeutics Appoints Head of Biologics
Dr. Asya Grinberg has been appointed head of biologics at Dragonfly Therapeutics , and joins the senior team. Dr. Grinberg will lead the protein engineering, purification, characterization and structural biology team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contract Pharma Breaking News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|39 min
|Timmee
|581
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Apr 29
|Regolith Based Li...
|221,395
|Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen...
|Apr 26
|TerriB1
|1
|State ed board reins in science standards hinti...
|Apr 21
|Subduction Zone
|5
|Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|Depression could be linked to a mutation in one...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC