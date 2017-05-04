Doctors handle rising number of cases of tick bite that causes meat allergy
Listen up outdoor lovers and meat eaters, a bizarre new illness could prevent you from enjoying everything from steak to lamb. "This is one of the more strange stories you'll ever hear," said Allergy and Immunology Specialist Dr. Jim Haltom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Dogen
|221,438
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|1 hr
|Dogen
|982
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|2 hr
|Dan
|19
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|Thu
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May 2
|Heterogenic
|1
|Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen...
|Apr 26
|TerriB1
|1
|State ed board reins in science standards hinti...
|Apr 21
|Subduction Zone
|5
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC