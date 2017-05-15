Discovery of steroid hormone in fruit...

Discovery of steroid hormone in fruit flies may shed new light on maternal hypothyroidism

22 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

University of Oregon researchers using Drosophila have identified a steroid hormone that triggers a vital transition in early brain development in which neural stem cells properly change gears to produce different kinds of neurons. Their discovery -- a fundamental advance for biology and neuroscience, and detailed in a paper published April 10 in the journal eLife -- also may shed new light on maternal hypothyroidism, a human condition in which too little thyroid is produced and is dangerous for pregnant women and their developing babies.

