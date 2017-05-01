Discovery of protein that causes liver disease brings hope for new treatments

In a world-first discovery, scientists at Sydney's Westmead Institute for Medical Research have identified a protein that causes liver fibrosis , paving the way for new treatments for liver disease to be developed. The international team, led by Professor Jacob George and Doctor Mohammed Eslam at the Westmead Institute, has unequivocally shown that variations in the interferon lambda 3 protein are responsible for tissue damage in the liver.

