Dexter Holland of The Offspring compl...

Dexter Holland of The Offspring completes Ph.D. in molecular biology at USC

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Examiner.com

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? A number of musicians and artists leave colleges and universities to pursue their dream.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 22 min Subduction Zone 1,215
News Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14) May 8 HumanSpirit 20
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) May 7 Dogen 221,438
News An ocean of possibilities through co-op May 4 MeanWhile 1
Sex May 2 Heterogenic 1
News Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen... Apr 26 TerriB1 1
News State ed board reins in science standards hinti... Apr 21 Subduction Zone 5
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,218 • Total comments across all topics: 280,951,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC