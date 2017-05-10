Dexter Holland of The Offspring completes Ph.D. in molecular biology at USC
We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? A number of musicians and artists leave colleges and universities to pursue their dream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|22 min
|Subduction Zone
|1,215
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May 8
|HumanSpirit
|20
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|May 7
|Dogen
|221,438
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May 4
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May 2
|Heterogenic
|1
|Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen...
|Apr 26
|TerriB1
|1
|State ed board reins in science standards hinti...
|Apr 21
|Subduction Zone
|5
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC