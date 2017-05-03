Detailed images reveal how regulatory proteins affect function of brain receptors
Scientists at Columbia University have obtained the first detailed images of interactions between the AMPA receptor and molecules that regulate chemical signaling in the brain. Their findings may help understand the processes that contribute to conditions such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, epilepsy, and schizophrenia--and could lead to the development of drugs to counteract these conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|12 min
|15th Dalai Lama
|796
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|17 hr
|wondering
|221,434
|Sex
|Tue
|Heterogenic
|1
|Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen...
|Apr 26
|TerriB1
|1
|State ed board reins in science standards hinti...
|Apr 21
|Subduction Zone
|5
|Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|Depression could be linked to a mutation in one...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC