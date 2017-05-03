Detailed images reveal how regulatory...

Detailed images reveal how regulatory proteins affect function of brain receptors

11 hrs ago

Scientists at Columbia University have obtained the first detailed images of interactions between the AMPA receptor and molecules that regulate chemical signaling in the brain. Their findings may help understand the processes that contribute to conditions such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, epilepsy, and schizophrenia--and could lead to the development of drugs to counteract these conditions.

