Dennis Brown, PhD, Becomes 90th President of the American Physiological Society

Dennis Brown, PhD, assumed the presidency of the American Physiological Society in April, immediately following the APS annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2017. Brown is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and director of the Massachusetts General Hospital program in membrane biology in the division of nephrology.

