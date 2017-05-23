Dennis Brown, PhD, Becomes 90th President of the American Physiological Society
Dennis Brown, PhD, assumed the presidency of the American Physiological Society in April, immediately following the APS annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2017. Brown is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and director of the Massachusetts General Hospital program in membrane biology in the division of nephrology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|2 hr
|Subduction Zone
|1,969
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|9 hr
|MIDutch
|221,445
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|Sun
|friend
|1
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May 19
|Cammie S
|2
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May 8
|HumanSpirit
|20
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May 4
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May 2
|Heterogenic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC