Controlling 3-D behavior of biological cells using laser holographic techniques
A research team led by Professor YongKeun Park of the Physics Department at KAIST has developed an optical manipulation technique that can freely control the position, orientation, and shape of microscopic samples having complex shapes. The study has been published online in Nature Communications on May 22. Conventional optical manipulation techniques called "optical tweezers," have been used as an invaluable tool for exerting micro-scale force on microscopic particles and manipulating three-dimensional positions of particles.
