Colorectal tumors initiate VEGF-A/CXCL1 cascade, creating distant niches for metastases

16 hrs ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Primary colorectal tumors secrete VEGF-A, inducing CXCL1 and CXCR2-positive myeloid-derived suppressor cell recruitment at distant sites and establishing niches for future metastases, report Medical University of South Carolina investigators in an article published online ahead of print on April 28, 2017 by Cancer Research . Liver-infiltrating MDSCs help bypass immune responses and facilitate tumor cell survival in the new location.

