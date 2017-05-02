Challenging convention: Evolutionary ...

Challenging convention: Evolutionary biologist Ford Doolittle wins Killam Prize

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dalhousie News

When evolutionary biologist W. Ford Doolittle was working through a few ideas for a recent series of papers, he found inspiration in an unlikely place: an old rock song from his youth. It wasn't the reverb-laden jangle of the 1965 Rolling Stones tune "The Singer Not the Song" that spurred him on in his work, but its title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dalhousie News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 54 min replaytime 221,405
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 3 hr 15th Dalai Lama 599
News Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen... Apr 26 TerriB1 1
News State ed board reins in science standards hinti... Apr 21 Subduction Zone 5
News Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste... Apr 17 Lizardlover 1
News Depression could be linked to a mutation in one... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr 8 Were just afraid 46
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,951 • Total comments across all topics: 280,718,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC