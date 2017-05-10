Casebia Therapeutics Expands Leadersh...

Casebia Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Ellen Ridge has joined as Senior Vice President of Operations; Abraham Scaria, Ph.D., has joined as Vice President of Ophthalmology; and in July, Andrew M. Scharenberg, M.D., will join as Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President of Hematology. These additions reflect Casebia's ongoing commitment to transform the lives of patients with a wide range of inherited diseases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 6 min FigureOfSpeach 1,204
News Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14) May 8 HumanSpirit 20
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) May 7 Dogen 221,438
News An ocean of possibilities through co-op May 4 MeanWhile 1
Sex May 2 Heterogenic 1
News Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen... Apr 26 TerriB1 1
News State ed board reins in science standards hinti... Apr 21 Subduction Zone 5
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,501 • Total comments across all topics: 280,943,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC