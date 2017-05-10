Casebia Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team
Ellen Ridge has joined as Senior Vice President of Operations; Abraham Scaria, Ph.D., has joined as Vice President of Ophthalmology; and in July, Andrew M. Scharenberg, M.D., will join as Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President of Hematology. These additions reflect Casebia's ongoing commitment to transform the lives of patients with a wide range of inherited diseases.
