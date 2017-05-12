Bull sales vital to the industry + upcoming sales
The annual bull sales held in Tararua and around the region during a few, short weeks in June are both an exciting and important time for stud owners and cattle farmers. The stakes are high.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|58 min
|Dogen
|1,533
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May 8
|HumanSpirit
|20
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|May 7
|Dogen
|221,435
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May 4
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May 2
|Heterogenic
|1
|Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen...
|Apr 26
|TerriB1
|1
|State ed board reins in science standards hinti...
|Apr 21
|Subduction Zone
|5
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC