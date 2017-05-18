Brain Fights West Nile Virus in Unexp...

Brain Fights West Nile Virus in Unexpected Way

Receptor-interacting protein kinase-3 is an activator of necroptotic cell death, but recent work has implicated additional roles for RIPK3 in inflammatory signaling independent of cell death. However, while necroptosis has been shown to contribute to antiviral immunity, death-independent roles for RIPK3 in host defense have not been demonstrated.

Chicago, IL

