Biomarkers in Saliva Could Lead to Early ID of Alzheimer's

A new study from researchers at the Beaumont Research Institute, part of Beaumont Health in Michigan, shows promise that small molecules in saliva can help identify those at risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. They found that salivary molecules may act as reliable diagnostic biomarkers, which could help diagnose the disease in its earliest stages before brain damage occurs and dementia begins.

