Bendigo Health to lose microbiology lab

News the privately operated pathology services provider at Bendigo Health will close its microbiology lab at the hospital next month has been met with disbelief from health workers and the pathologists union. Australian Clinical Labs told staff last week the company reviewed its regional laboratory sites and made the decision to centralise all routine microbiology testing currently performed in Bendigo to its premises in the Melbourne suburb of Clayton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bendigo Advertiser.