Autism spectrum disorders and autistic traits share genetics and biology
E-mail: [email protected] Autism spectrum disorders and autistic traits in the general population may share genetic susceptibility factors. In this study, we investigated such potential overlap based on common genetic variants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Molecular Psychiatry.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|11 hr
|Subduction Zone
|1,617
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May 8
|HumanSpirit
|20
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|May 7
|Dogen
|221,435
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May 4
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May 2
|Heterogenic
|1
|Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen...
|Apr 26
|TerriB1
|1
|State ed board reins in science standards hinti...
|Apr 21
|Subduction Zone
|5
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC