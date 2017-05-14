Anorexia May Have Both Psychiatric, Metabolic Roots
Scientists have identified the first genetic locus for anorexia nervosa and have discovered that the eating disorder may be partially tied to metabolic factors associated with type I diabetes and autoimmune disorders. A genetic locus refers to the location or "address" on a chromosome whereby a gene for a particular trait is located.
