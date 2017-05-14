Anorexia May Have Both Psychiatric, M...

Anorexia May Have Both Psychiatric, Metabolic Roots

13 hrs ago Read more: PsychCentral

Scientists have identified the first genetic locus for anorexia nervosa and have discovered that the eating disorder may be partially tied to metabolic factors associated with type I diabetes and autoimmune disorders. A genetic locus refers to the location or "address" on a chromosome whereby a gene for a particular trait is located.

