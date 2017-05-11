AnaptysBio Announces First Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Provides Pipeline Update
AnaptysBio, Inc. , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation, today reported first quarter 2017 financial results and provided a pipeline update. "We have advanced our anti-IL-33 antibody, ANB020, into multiple Phase 2a clinical trials in patients and our anti-IL-36R antibody, ANB019, into a Phase 1 clinical trial," said Hamza Suria, president and chief executive officer of AnaptysBio.
