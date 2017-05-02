Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold (Migalastat) for Treatment of Fabry Disease in France
Amicus Therapeutics , a global biotechnology company at the forefront of rare and orphan diseases, has commenced the commercial launch of the precision medicine Galafold in France following the publication of the price in the Official Journal. Galafold is now reimbursed in France and dispensed via retail pharmacists as a therapy for long-term treatment of adults and adolescents aged 16 years and older with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and who have an amenable mutation.
