Allergy season: Rainy winter fuels re...

Allergy season: Rainy winter fuels revenge of the pollen

13 hrs ago

Consider making an appointment with a local allergist who can direct you to the best treatment option, which may include allergy shots If you're sniffling, sneezing, scrunching and scratching your nose, you won't be surprised: With Mother's Day approaching, the Bay Area is suffering through the mother of all allergy seasons. This year's bountiful rain is responsible for beautiful blooms and teeming plants and pollen counts that are three to four times higher than normal, experts say - which explains the long lines at the pharmacy and long waits to see an allergist.

