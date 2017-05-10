A Defense Mechanism That Can Trap and...

A Defense Mechanism That Can Trap and Kill TB Bacteria

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Infection Control Today

Macrophages trap tuberculosis bacteria inside both tight and spacious phagosomes . Courtesy of Laura Schnettger, Francis Crick Institute A natural mechanism by which our cells kill the bacterium responsible for tuberculosis has been discovered by scientists at the Francis Crick Institute, which could help in the battle against antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Infection Control Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 6 min FigureOfSpeach 1,204
News Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14) May 8 HumanSpirit 20
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) May 7 Dogen 221,438
News An ocean of possibilities through co-op May 4 MeanWhile 1
Sex May 2 Heterogenic 1
News Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen... Apr 26 TerriB1 1
News State ed board reins in science standards hinti... Apr 21 Subduction Zone 5
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,501 • Total comments across all topics: 280,943,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC