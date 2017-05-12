12 Reasons Why We Love Madhuri
More than 30 years ago, a microbiology student from suburban Mumbai graced the screen to play a young, puerile bride in a Rajshri film. But it's only when she danced to the beats of Ek do teen in Tezaab that everyone sat up and took notice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|31 min
|Subduction Zone
|1,541
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May 8
|HumanSpirit
|20
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|May 7
|Dogen
|221,435
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May 4
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May 2
|Heterogenic
|1
|Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen...
|Apr 26
|TerriB1
|1
|State ed board reins in science standards hinti...
|Apr 21
|Subduction Zone
|5
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC