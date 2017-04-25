You Can Probably Credit Your Genes for These Facial Features
Based on a study of nearly 1,000 twin girls in the United Kingdom, researchers say they've pinpointed the facial features most influenced by a person's genes. The finding: Genetics play a big part in the shapes of the end of the nose, the area above and below the lips, cheekbones and the inner corner of the eyes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HON.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|27 min
|Uncle Sam
|88
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|4 hr
|Subduction Zone
|221,167
|State ed board reins in science standards hinti...
|6 hr
|Subduction Zone
|5
|Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|Depression could be linked to a mutation in one...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 22
|friend
|11
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC