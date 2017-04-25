You Can Probably Credit Your Genes fo...

You Can Probably Credit Your Genes for These Facial Features

Based on a study of nearly 1,000 twin girls in the United Kingdom, researchers say they've pinpointed the facial features most influenced by a person's genes. The finding: Genetics play a big part in the shapes of the end of the nose, the area above and below the lips, cheekbones and the inner corner of the eyes.

