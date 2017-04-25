World renowned molecular biologist and former UC Santa Cruz chancellor dies
Robert Sinsheimer, an internationally recognized biologist and chancellor emeritus of UC Santa Cruz, died Saturday in Santa Barbara at the age of 97. "Dr. Sinsheimer left an indelible mark on campus and in the greater scientific world," said current UCSC Chancellor George Blumenthal. "He was a tireless advocate for UC Santa Cruz and was widely respected by the campus community."
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|2 min
|Subduction Zone
|280
|Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen...
|3 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Tue
|MIDutch
|221,214
|State ed board reins in science standards hinti...
|Apr 21
|Subduction Zone
|5
|Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|Depression could be linked to a mutation in one...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC