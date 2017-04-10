Using Rooster Testes to Learn How the...

Using Rooster Testes to Learn How the Body Fights Viruses

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Science Blog

Our bodies are constantly under siege by foreign invaders; viruses, bacteria and parasites that want to infiltrate our cells. A new study in the journal eLife sheds light on how germ cells - sperm and egg - protect themselves from these attackers so that they can pass accurate genetic information to the next generation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Science Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 2 hr replaytime 221,259
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 5 hr replaytime 332
News Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen... 21 hr TerriB1 1
News State ed board reins in science standards hinti... Apr 21 Subduction Zone 5
News Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste... Apr 17 Lizardlover 1
News Depression could be linked to a mutation in one... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr 8 Were just afraid 46
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,099 • Total comments across all topics: 280,594,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC