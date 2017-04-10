Using 3-D weapons of science to fight infectious diseases
DALLAS April 25, 2017 UT Southwestern Medical Center researchers collaborated with an international team of scientists to achieve a significant milestone in the effort to understand pathogens responsible for some of the world's most deadly infectious diseases. Dr. Zbyszek Otwinowski and Dr. Dominika Borek took part in an international research effort that determined the structure of 1,000 proteins.
