University of Maryland grad student restores movement to mice crippled with multiple sclerosis

Lisa Tostanoski, a University of Maryland bioengineering graduate student, has won a $15,000 Lemelson-MIT Student prize for her efforts to develop two novel strategies to combat multiple sclerosis and other autoimmune diseases.

