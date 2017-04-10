University of California/Berkeley App...

University of California/Berkeley Appeals Adverse CRISPR Decision by PTAB

In February, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rendered judgment that there was no interference-in-fact between the claims in interference between the Regents of the University of California/Berkeley and the Broad Institute. Yesterday, UC/Berkeley filed a Notice of Appeal at the Federal Circuit, challenging the PTO's decision.

