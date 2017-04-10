Universities team up to plan next-gen...

Universities team up to plan next-generation water infrastructure

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

Take the combined brainpower of Michigan State, the University of Michigan and Wayne State University-- and apply that to solving the water infrastructure problems we face not only in Flint, but across Michigan. That's the idea behind a new program launched by Michigan's University Research Corridor schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 16 min Mabinogi 221,042
News Depression could be linked to a mutation in one... Sun Humanspirit 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr 8 Were just afraid 46
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Mar 22 friend 11
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mar 16 Dogen 180,393
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed Mar '17 bluebell 1
News The biological basis of being gay Mar '17 Tre H 5
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,353 • Total comments across all topics: 280,207,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC