UCSF Postdoctoral Positions: Molecular and Behavioral Neuroscience

Research in the Ron lab uses state-of-the-art techniques including, molecular/genetic technique for gene manipulations in subpopulations of neurons in vivo, viral-mediated gene delivery, -seq and analysis in combination with behavioral approaches in rodent to study signaling cascades within circuitries that underlie addiction . Highly motivated Molecular or Behavioral candidates that are in the process of graduating are encouraged to apply.

