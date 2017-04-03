UC San Diego biologists discover time...

UC San Diego biologists discover timesharing strategy in bacteria

While the idea of splitting getaway condos in exotic destinations among various owners has been popular in real estate for decades, biologists at the University of California San Diego have discovered that communities of bacteria have been employing a similar strategy for millions of years. Researchers in molecular biologist Gurol Suel's laboratory in UC San Diego's Division of Biological Sciences, along with colleagues at the Universitat Pompeu Fabra in Spain, asked what competing communities of bacteria might do when food becomes scarce.

