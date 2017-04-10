Ubiquitin and Parkinson's disease thr...

Ubiquitin and Parkinson's disease through the looking glass of genetics.

Biochemical alterations found in the brains of Parkinson's disease patients indicate that cellular stress is a major driver of dopaminergic neuronal loss. Oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, and ER stress lead to impairment of the homeostatic regulation of protein quality control pathways with a consequent increase in protein misfolding and aggregation and failure of the protein degradation machinery.

