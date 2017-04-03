U professor and musician is a red-hot chili pepper expert
Photos of hot peppers help brighten U Prof. David Baumler's lab, where he and students filmed a music video that garnered enough hits to win the lab a $40,000 piece of equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|26 min
|Dogen
|221,015
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Sat
|Were just afraid
|46
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 22
|friend
|11
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Dogen
|180,393
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar '17
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar '17
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC