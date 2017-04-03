Two postdoc positions available in de...

Two postdoc positions available in developmental neurobiology labs in Washington DC

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Nature Neuroscience

Torii and Hashimoto-Torii labs at Children's National Health System in Washington DC have two opening postdoc positions supported by One of the position seeks a person who has a strong background in molecular biology, biochemistry or systems biology . The other position is available for a person who has experience in in vivo imaging or electrophysiology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nature Neuroscience.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 3 hr Endofdays 220,872
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Mar 22 friend 11
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mar 16 Dogen 180,394
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed Mar 7 bluebell 1
News The biological basis of being gay Mar '17 Tre H 5
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar '17 Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb '17 Purplemouse2 8
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,966 • Total comments across all topics: 280,110,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC