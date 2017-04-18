Two Hanover College biology faculty receive top honors
Biology professors Glene Mynhardt and Brian Gall were acknowledged during Hanover College's 80th annual honors convocation this month in a ceremony at Fitzgibbon Recital Hall. Mynhardt, an assistant professor of biology, earned the Arthur and Ilene Baynham Outstanding Teaching Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|7 hr
|nomo
|2
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|7 hr
|Dogen
|221,113
|Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste...
|Mon
|Lizardlover
|1
|Depression could be linked to a mutation in one...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 22
|friend
|11
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Dogen
|180,393
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC