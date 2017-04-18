Two Hanover College biology faculty r...

Two Hanover College biology faculty receive top honors

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Madison Courier

Biology professors Glene Mynhardt and Brian Gall were acknowledged during Hanover College's 80th annual honors convocation this month in a ceremony at Fitzgibbon Recital Hall. Mynhardt, an assistant professor of biology, earned the Arthur and Ilene Baynham Outstanding Teaching Award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 7 hr nomo 2
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 7 hr Dogen 221,113
News Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste... Mon Lizardlover 1
News Depression could be linked to a mutation in one... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr 8 Were just afraid 46
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Mar 22 friend 11
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mar '17 Dogen 180,393
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,399,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC