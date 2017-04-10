Time-lapse video reveals cells essent...

Time-lapse video reveals cells essential for 'birth' of blood stem cells

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital study examines origin of blood stem cells during development and offers clues for making "donor blood" in the laboratory for therapeutic use. Like private investigators on a stake out, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital scientists used patience and video surveillance-like tools to identify cells that trigger blood cell development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 20 min Subduction Zone 221,050
News Depression could be linked to a mutation in one... Sun Humanspirit 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr 8 Were just afraid 46
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Mar 22 friend 11
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mar 16 Dogen 180,393
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed Mar '17 bluebell 1
News The biological basis of being gay Mar '17 Tre H 5
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,214,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC