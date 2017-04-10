The MDI Biological Laboratory has named four 2017 Maine...
The MDI Biological Laboratory has named four 2017 Maine artists-in-residence whose work will be the subject of the laboratory's sixth "Art Meets Science" exhibit. The annual exhibit will go on display at the laboratory's new Center for Science Entrepreneurship this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 min
|Subduction Zone
|221,237
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|2 hr
|replaytime
|332
|Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen...
|17 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|State ed board reins in science standards hinti...
|Apr 21
|Subduction Zone
|5
|Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|Depression could be linked to a mutation in one...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC