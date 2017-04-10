The MDI Biological Laboratory has nam...

The MDI Biological Laboratory has named four 2017 Maine artists-in-residence whose work will be the subject of the laboratory's sixth "Art Meets Science" exhibit. The annual exhibit will go on display at the laboratory's new Center for Science Entrepreneurship this summer.

