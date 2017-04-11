The Landscape of Neuroscience 2006 - ...

The Landscape of Neuroscience 2006 - 2015

How has neuroscience changed over the past decade? In a new paper , Hong Kong researchers Andy Wai Kan Yeung and colleagues take a look at brain science using the tools of citation analysis . Yeung et al. extracted data from 2006-2015 from Web of Science and Journal Citation Reports , which track publications and citations.

Chicago, IL

