The kingdom of spring
A few weeks back, Eric Crowe, who grooms the Lost Lake cross-country trails, sent me a photo of a determined western toad he'd encountered on his grooming shift. The annual spring march of Whistler's frogs and salamanders to breeding ponds immediately brought on memories of my graduate biology work, which involved similar migrations in Eastern Canada.
