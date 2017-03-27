The growing problem of allergies and ...

The growing problem of allergies and how to deal with them

14 hrs ago

The world's growing allergy problem, how to find out if you have one and what do if it's a food allergy World Allergy Week marked with workshops and a patient sharing session in Hong Kong, as doctors explain the risk of developing allergies and how early diagnosis in babies can reduce the problem Allergies affect up to 40 per cent of the world's population, according to the World Health Organisation, and the proportion of sufferers in big cities and industrialised countries is rising. They can cause chronic illness and, in the case of some food allergies, can be fatal.

