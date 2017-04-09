The bear man of McNeil River
The bear, wet fur plastered to his massive and massively scarred body, trotted his still-flopping salmon past the little group of humans watching and photographing from a line of camp chairs. One of the humans turned away to take a selfie with the bear behind her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|THE LONE WORKER
|221,017
|Depression could be linked to a mutation in one...
|8 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Sat
|Were just afraid
|46
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 22
|friend
|11
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Dogen
|180,393
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar '17
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar '17
|Tre H
|5
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC