The 3 cancers Jews need to worry about most - and how to reduce the risks
Geopolitical threats to the Jewish people may wax and wane, but there's another lethal danger particular to the Jews that shows no signs of disappearing anytime soon: cancer. Specifically, Jewish people are at elevated risk for three types of the disease: melanoma, breast cancer and ovarian cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|4 hr
|No Surprise
|432
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|11 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|221,400
|Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen...
|Apr 26
|TerriB1
|1
|State ed board reins in science standards hinti...
|Apr 21
|Subduction Zone
|5
|Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|Depression could be linked to a mutation in one...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC