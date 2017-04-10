Th17 cell durability offers promise f...

Th17 cell durability offers promise for next-generation adoptive cancer immunotherapy trials

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

Medical University of South Carolina investigators report that long-term expansion protocols for adoptive cancer immunotherapy do not compromise Th17 cells' effectiveness against large tumors, in the March 9, 2017 issue of JCI Insight . This finding is important because rapid expansion protocols that are used to produce sufficient CD8+ T cell numbers for adoptive cell therapy degrade their effectiveness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 4 hr MIDutch 221,106
News Depression could be linked to a mutation in one... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr 8 Were just afraid 46
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Mar 22 friend 11
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mar '17 Dogen 180,393
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed Mar '17 bluebell 1
News The biological basis of being gay Mar '17 Tre H 5
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,073 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC