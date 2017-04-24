Symptoms of cystitis probably caused ...

Symptoms of cystitis probably caused by bacterial infection, even when tests are negative

The majority of women suffering with pain when urinating, or needing to urinate often or urgently probably do have a bacterial infection, even when nothing is detected by standard urine testing. Symptoms of a urinary tract infection such as cystitis are common in women but, in around a quarter of cases, no infection is found using standard testing.

