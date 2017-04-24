Symptoms of cystitis probably caused by bacterial infection, even when tests are negative
The majority of women suffering with pain when urinating, or needing to urinate often or urgently probably do have a bacterial infection, even when nothing is detected by standard urine testing. Symptoms of a urinary tract infection such as cystitis are common in women but, in around a quarter of cases, no infection is found using standard testing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|1 hr
|Endofdays
|358
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|4 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|221,272
|Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen...
|Wed
|TerriB1
|1
|State ed board reins in science standards hinti...
|Apr 21
|Subduction Zone
|5
|Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|Depression could be linked to a mutation in one...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC