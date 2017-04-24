Study underscores need for genetic screening to improve safety of experimental stem cell treatments
Regenerative medicine using human pluripotent stem cells to grow transplantable tissue outside the body carries the promise to treat a range of intractable disorders, such as diabetes and Parkinson's disease. However, a research team from the Harvard Stem Cell Institute , Harvard Medical School , and the Stanley Center for Psychiatric Research at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard has found that as stem cell lines grow in a lab dish, they often acquire mutations in the TP53 gene, an important tumor suppressor responsible for controlling cell growth and division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|53 min
|Dogen
|221,264
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|17 hr
|replaytime
|332
|Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen...
|Wed
|TerriB1
|1
|State ed board reins in science standards hinti...
|Apr 21
|Subduction Zone
|5
|Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|Depression could be linked to a mutation in one...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC