Study shows protein in human umbilical cord blood rejuvenates old mice's impaired learning, memory
Umbilical cord blood from human newborns, and in particular a single protein contained in it, boosted old mice's brain function and cognitive performance, new research from Stanford shows. Tony Wyss-Coray and his team identified a protein in human umbilical cord blood that revitalized memory and learning ability in older mice.
