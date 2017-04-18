Study shows protein in human umbilica...

Study shows protein in human umbilical cord blood rejuvenates old mice's impaired learning, memory

Umbilical cord blood from human newborns, and in particular a single protein contained in it, boosted old mice's brain function and cognitive performance, new research from Stanford shows. Tony Wyss-Coray and his team identified a protein in human umbilical cord blood that revitalized memory and learning ability in older mice.

