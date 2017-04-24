Study sheds new light on evolutionary origin of the vertebrate brain
A study recently published in PLOS Biology provides information that substantially changes the prevailing idea about the brain formation process in vertebrates and sheds some light on how it might have evolved. The findings show that the interpretation maintained hitherto regarding the principal regions formed at the beginning of vertebrate brain development is not correct.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|1 hr
|Subduction Zone
|427
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|221,400
|Bill Nye goes Full Lunatic with vulgar transgen...
|Apr 26
|TerriB1
|1
|State ed board reins in science standards hinti...
|Apr 21
|Subduction Zone
|5
|Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|Depression could be linked to a mutation in one...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC