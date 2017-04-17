Study Finds Wide Gap in Quality of BR...

Study Finds Wide Gap in Quality of BRCA1/2 Variant Classification...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Myriad Genetics , Inc. , a leader in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine, today announced that new data comparing BRCA1 and BRCA2 variant classifications between Myriad Genetics and a commonly used public genetic database was published in the journal The Oncologist .1 A key finding was that the public database provided discrepant variant classifications more than 26 percent of the time, which can introduce uncertainty and diminish patient care. The study, done in collaboration with William Gradishar, M.D., from the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, evaluated 4,250 BRCA1 and BRCA2 variants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 7 hr MIDutch 221,106
News Depression could be linked to a mutation in one... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr 8 Were just afraid 46
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Mar 22 friend 11
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mar '17 Dogen 180,393
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed Mar '17 bluebell 1
News The biological basis of being gay Mar '17 Tre H 5
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,805 • Total comments across all topics: 280,362,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC