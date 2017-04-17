Study Finds Wide Gap in Quality of BRCA1/2 Variant Classification...
Myriad Genetics , Inc. , a leader in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine, today announced that new data comparing BRCA1 and BRCA2 variant classifications between Myriad Genetics and a commonly used public genetic database was published in the journal The Oncologist .1 A key finding was that the public database provided discrepant variant classifications more than 26 percent of the time, which can introduce uncertainty and diminish patient care. The study, done in collaboration with William Gradishar, M.D., from the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, evaluated 4,250 BRCA1 and BRCA2 variants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|7 hr
|MIDutch
|221,106
|Depression could be linked to a mutation in one...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 22
|friend
|11
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Dogen
|180,393
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar '17
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar '17
|Tre H
|5
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC