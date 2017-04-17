Study establishes potential of BAT receptors as druggable targets for treatment of obesity, diabetes

According to research published online in The FASEB Journal , scientists have discovered a way to increase the amount of metabolism-boosting brown adipose tissue by employing two receptors on BAT cells as potential therapeutic targets. Both receptors, TRPM8 and TRPP3, are associated with the creation of BAT in humans, and may be activated by certain foods, and possibly the envisioned new drugs.

